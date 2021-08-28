Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $10 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

