Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.94 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $136.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.85 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $581.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.