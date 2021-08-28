Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $136.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.85 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $581.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

