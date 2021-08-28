Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

Shares of CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$144.83. The stock has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

