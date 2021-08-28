Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE PDS opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

