Canaccord Genuity Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$103.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NA. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.