Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.38. Canaan shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 16,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 19.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,437,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

