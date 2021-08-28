Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $9.70

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.38. Canaan shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 16,279 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 4.21.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
