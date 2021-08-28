Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

