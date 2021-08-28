Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) versus Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

86.9% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cambium Networks and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 14.09% 63.79% 23.27% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56%

Risk and Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cambium Networks and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 6 0 2.75 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.18%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.40%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 3.63 $18.58 million $0.70 54.46 Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.