Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 3.7%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 1,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 524,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $14,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth about $14,527,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 528,604 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $7,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.