Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

