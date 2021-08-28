Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys A$10,935.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$10,935.00 ($7,810.71).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 65,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$76,895.00 ($54,925.00).

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Siegling purchased 67,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling acquired 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling purchased 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

