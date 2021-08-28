Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Cable One has raised its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,943.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $10,906,287. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

