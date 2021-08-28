Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, an increase of 4,705.6% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

BZZUF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

