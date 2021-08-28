Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Perri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Perri sold 75,705 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $78,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

