BTIG Research Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $240.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.62.

Bill.com stock opened at $283.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $288.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

