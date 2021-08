BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 271,742 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 840. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.

About BTG (LON:BTG)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

