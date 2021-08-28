BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post sales of $128.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.84 million and the lowest is $126.16 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $534.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $543.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.50 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $762.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -117.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

