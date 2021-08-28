Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $11.50. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 4,215 shares trading hands.

In related news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,749.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

