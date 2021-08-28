Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) versus P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Head to Head Comparison

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and P10’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.95 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -66.90 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.25% -1.80% -0.73% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 11 5 0 2.31 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $41.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than P10.

Summary

P10 beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

