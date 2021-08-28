Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BEP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

