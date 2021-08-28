Brokers Offer Predictions for RxSight Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RxSight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. RxSight has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.67.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

