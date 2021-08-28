Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $74.79

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,196,249.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

