Brokerages Set PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target at $48.75

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

PMVP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,393 shares of company stock worth $14,539,077 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

