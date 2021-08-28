Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $28.67

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

MD stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $15,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

