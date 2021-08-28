Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $180.13

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.71.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $175.93. 423,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

