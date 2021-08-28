Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) PT at $13.31

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.