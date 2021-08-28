Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $726.00

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $726.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $832.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $740.79. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $834.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

