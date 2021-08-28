Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target at $7.40

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 1,450,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,209. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.