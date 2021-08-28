Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.61. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 9,735,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

