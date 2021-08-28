Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

