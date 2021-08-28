Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce $170.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.41 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $673.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $677.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $830.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

AVLR traded up $5.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

