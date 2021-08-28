Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.98, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.