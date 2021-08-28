Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.04. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 1,406,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

