Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.81. The company had a trading volume of 512,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,985. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.62. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $333.46.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.