Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 192,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,656. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

