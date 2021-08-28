Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 335,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $177.16.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.