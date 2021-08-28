Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,569,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $171,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

