Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

