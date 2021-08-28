Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

BATRK stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

