Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

