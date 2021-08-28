Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 714.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE PII opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

