Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.52. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.