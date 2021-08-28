Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,089 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.