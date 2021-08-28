Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.95 and a 1 year high of C$18.00.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
