Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.95 and a 1 year high of C$18.00.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.