Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

