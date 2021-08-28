Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in August

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $17.47 on Friday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

