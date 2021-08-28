Bradley Albert Margus Sells 20,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.42 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,146 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

