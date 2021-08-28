Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BYDGF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.38. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.96.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

