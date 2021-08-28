BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $218-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 2,045,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.24. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

