BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,919. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

